Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Is Certainly Following In Her Footsteps In Latest Provocative Video

Lourdes Leon is certainly following in her famous mum’s footsteps in her latest provocative music video.
The 26-year-old began embarking on her own music career earlier this year, releasing her debut single under her Lolahol moniker, a nod to her childhood nickname, Lola.
On Wednesday, Lourdes released the follow-up single, and it’s safe to say she’s taken a leaf out of her always-outrageous mother Madonna’s book with her approach this time.
Not only is her latest dreamy track titled Cuntradiction, she can also be seen riding on horseback in a string bikini in its surreal accompanying music video.
And there’s no denying Lourdes’ resemblance to her mother in other shots of the video, in which she’s seen munching on an apple, swinging from a rope and lounging across a dinner table.
Speaking to Interview magazine last year, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – admitted at the time that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her chart-topping parent.
“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she claimed. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”
Lourdes is the daughter of Madonna and actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon, and is the Queen of Pop’s eldest child.
The Grammy winner also has five other children, including 22-year-old Rocco, whose dad is the film director Guy Ritchie.
Madonna is also mum to 17-year-old David, 16-year-old Mercy and nine-year-old twins Stella and Estere, who were born in Malawi and adopted by the Like A Prayer singer as children.