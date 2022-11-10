Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Is Certainly Following In Her Footsteps In Latest Provocative Video

Lourdes Leon is certainly following in her famous mum’s footsteps in her latest provocative music video.

The 26-year-old began embarking on her own music career earlier this year, releasing her debut single under her Lolahol moniker, a nod to her childhood nickname, Lola.

On Wednesday, Lourdes released the follow-up single, and it’s safe to say she’s taken a leaf out of her always-outrageous mother Madonna’s book with her approach this time.

Lourdes Leon in her Cuntradiction music video Chemical X Records

Not only is her latest dreamy track titled Cuntradiction, she can also be seen riding on horseback in a string bikini in its surreal accompanying music video.

And there’s no denying Lourdes’ resemblance to her mother in other shots of the video, in which she’s seen munching on an apple, swinging from a rope and lounging across a dinner table.

We can't help but think of Madonna after watching Lourdes' latest provocative music video Chemical X Records

Speaking to Interview magazine last year, Lourdes – who has previously dabbled in dancing and modelling – admitted at the time that she did not see herself pursuing a music career in the same vein as her chart-topping parent.

“I can sing. I just don’t care about it,” she claimed. “Maybe it’s too close to home.”

Madonna and Lourdes pictured at a fashion show in September Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Lourdes is the daughter of Madonna and actor and personal trainer Carlos Leon, and is the Queen of Pop’s eldest child.

The Grammy winner also has five other children, including 22-year-old Rocco, whose dad is the film director Guy Ritchie.

