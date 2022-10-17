Alan Carr Mimics Madonna’s ‘Coming Out’ Video With His Own Cheeky TikTok Clip

Last week the Like A Virgin singer shared a clip of her playing a game where she attempts to throw a pair of pink knickers into a bin, declaring “If I miss, I’m gay”.

She missed, prompting some to question whether she’d ‘come out’.

On Sunday, Alan mimicked Madge by appearing in a clip with shaving cream over his eyebrows in reference to the singer’s bleached eyebrows and fake boobs under his Micky Mouse t-shirt.

Before throwing a pair of red Calvin Klein underwear into a nearby bin, the gay comic declares “If I miss, I’m straight”.

He missed, so does this mean Alan has ‘gone in’?

Earlier this year, Alan admitted his comedy “probably stopped him having a breakdown” amid his marriage split and the death of his dog.

The comic announced he had separated from husband Paul Drayton at the beginning of the year after three years of marriage and 13 years together.

Alan’s beloved pet pooch Bev then died in May.

Opening up about how he got through this difficult period, Alan told the Daily Mail Weekend magazine: “All this stuff at home was happening, and even writing about it was hard because things were changing.

“It was like nailing blancmange to the wall, like the tectonic plates of my relationship were shifting. Then Bev was slowly fading.

“I know it sounds silly but, yes, there were times I’d stand in the wings and just shake and think I couldn’t go on.

“I think the audience sensed that too. There was like an extra cheer from them, a ‘Go on, Alan’. I needed that.”

He added: “I didn’t have a breakdown, no. I don’t want to say I did because I didn’t. But comedy probably stopped me having a breakdown.”