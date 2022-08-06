Alan Carr Jokes About Divorce During 8 Out Of 10 Cats Appearance: 'I Get Custody Of Adele'

Alan Carr on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown Channel 4

Alan Carr truly brought the funny during the latest instalment of 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, with a string of gags about his recent divorce.

Back in January, Alan and Paul Drayton, his husband of three years, announced that they had called time on their relationship after 13 years together.

Near the beginning of Alan’s appearance on the comedy gameshow on Friday night, he was asked whether he had brought along a mascot, and presented the rest of the panel with a severed teddy bear.

“I’ve gone through a really spiteful, messy divorce,” he joked. “My ex’s lawyer said take half of everything, look at that.“

“But not just that, household items,” he continued, before revealing “half a kettle”, “half a toaster” and “half a fondue set”.

“All the cheese goes all over the floor!” the Drag Race UK judge quipped.

Alan went on to say that he and Paul had “divvied up our celebrity friends”.

“I get custody of Adele,” Alan added, before joking that Paul “gets Gok Wan at the weekend”.

Alan and Paul at a fashion event in 2018 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Alan has been good friends with Adele since the early years of her singing career, with the chart-topping star even officiating his wedding with Paul back in 2018, and holding the event at her home.

The Interior Design Masters host also had a memorable moment when Adele called on him to fill in time during her An Audience With… special last year.

Alan ended the segment on 8 Out Of 10 Cats by insisting he and Paul were “still friends” but that despite “taking half of everything, the one thing he can’t take is my dignity” before standing up to gather his items – revealing he was only wearing a leather jockstrap on his bottom half.

The segment ended with a truly unexpected reveal Channel 4

Earlier this year, Alan insisted he would always remain friends with his ex-husband, telling Lorraine Kelly: “He’s excited about the future, I’m excited about the future, but we’ll still always be friends because we’ve been through so much.”

