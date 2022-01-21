Alan Carr And Husband Paul Drayton Announce Split

Alan Carr and his husband Paul Drayton have separated, it has been announced.

The couple, who have been married for three years but have been together for 13 years, said they have made the decision “jointly and amicably”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, the comedian’s spokesperson said: “After 13 years as a couple and three years of marriage, Alan Carr and Paul Drayton would like to announce they are separating.

“They have jointly and amicably made the difficult decision to divorce and go their separate ways.

“We request that their privacy is respected at this sensitive time.”

Alan Carr and Paul Drayton David M. Benett via Getty Images

Alan and party planner Paul got hitched in Los Angeles in 2018. The ceremony was officiated by his good friend Adele, who not only got ordained for the occasion, but organised the whole day and reportedly paid for it.

In an interview on The One Show after his big day, Alan said he’d never be able to repay the singer.

“We’ve known her for ages,” he said. “And when we told her we were getting married she said, ‘Can I please plan the whole day for you?’.

“She did it all at her house. So, we got in there, and there is a grand piano with a man playing Ordinary People. Then she sang with our first dance, it was absolutely amazing. I can never repay her, she’s a one-off as we all know.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images

The comedian previously described Paul as “the best thing that ever happened to me” and has opened up about helping Paul through his difficulties with alcohol.

Appearing on The Kelly Hoppen podcast in 2020, Alan opened up about life at home with Paul in lockdown.

He said: “I don’t think anyone is mentioning – obviously with coronavirus – people that do have an addictive personality. It’s tough for Paul.