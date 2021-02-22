Alan Carr has claimed he’s “lucky to be alive” after accidentally finding himself swimming with sharks while on holiday in Hawaii.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge has revealed the incident took place a few years ago after having a drink or two during his trip away.

While interviewing singer Rufus Wainwright on his new podcast Life’s A Beach, Alan recalled: “This was back when I was drinking a lot. I went to Maui and I ended up skinny-dipping.

“Of course, I tell the waitress over breakfast, ‘Guess what I did last night? I skinny-dipped!’”