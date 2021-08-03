Alan Carr Fears Being 'The Ann Widdecombe' On Strictly Come Dancing

Alan Carr has admitted he fears being “the Ann Widdecombe” should he appear on Strictly Come Dancing.

The comedian has been linked to the BBC ballroom show on numerous occasions in the past, and latest reports suggest he has been approached to form part of the show’s first all-male couple.

The topic of the BBC ballroom show came up when David Walliams appeared on his Life’s A Beach podcast this week.

After Alan said he needed to lose weight, David suggested they both do Strictly, to which Alan said: “What, same-sex? One of us has to be a dancer.

“They look amazing on there afterwards.

“I wanted to be sexy, but I know I will be the Ann Widdecombe. I will be the one dragged around the floor dressed as a matador. I want to be sexy!”