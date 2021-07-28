Strictly Come Dancing Confirms One Major Difference For This Year's Series

Strictly Come Dancing will not return to Blackpool this year, the show’s top boss has confirmed. The BBC show will return for a full-length series later this year, but will not be able to take its usual trip up north to the home of ballroom due to the pandemic for the second year running. After last year’s series was trimmed in terms of length and number of contestants, Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said she was “thrilled” fans would get their usual fix in 2021, but admitted she was “so sad” notto be able to make Blackpool week work.

BBC Strictly Come Dancing usually heads to Blackpool for a special evening of dance

She told The Mirror: “We’re so thrilled that Strictly will be returning for a full-length series this year, and know how much viewers are looking forward to getting their full Strictly fix and seeing the return of much-loved specials.” She added: “We are all so sad that we won’t be able to get to Blackpool this year but can’t wait to be back dancing at the one and only Blackpool Tower Ballroom in the future.” Blackpool week was previously axed in 2020 as part of a number of changes to the show to help navigate the pandemic. While the studio audience is expected to return this year, The Mirror reports that some of the other elements introduced to help make the show Covid-safe will remain. Once again, the professional dancers will isolate in a hotel near the show’s studios in Elstree, Hertfordshire, to pre-record all the group dances before the series begins.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images The pro dancers will pre-record the group dances once again