Anton Du Beke will be taking a full-time seat at the Strictly Come Dancing judging table this year, the BBC has confirmed.

On Thursday morning, it was announced that Anton would be taking over from regular judge Bruno Tonioli on the panel, as the Italian star will not be able to appear on both Strictly and its US counterpart, Dancing With The Stars.

He said: “My loves I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly.

“It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me.”