Nicola Adams Hoping For Strictly Come Dancing Return After 'Unfair' Exit

Nicola Adams has said she wants to return to Strictly Come Dancing this year, because she doesn’t feel her exit was fair. The Olympic boxer was forced to withdraw from the BBC ballroom competition in 2020 when her professional partner Katya Jones tested positive for Covid-19. Speaking on Wednesday’s edition of Lorraine, Nicola was asked if she was allowed to come back for the upcoming series. “I mean I’m not sure, but I’d love to,” she said. “Just because of the way that I went out – it wasn’t fair.”

BBC Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

When Lorraine said Nicola had “unfinished business” on the show, the boxer said: “Yeah, and I don’t like that.” Nicola added: “I’m a fighter. I’d like to go out on my shield. I would [prefer] to go out on a dance-off than by Covid.” A Strictly spokesperson previously insisted Nicola and Katya would not be allowed to return to last year’s in a competitive capacity. “They’re not allowed to re-enter the competition after they’ve taken part in the first episode, the rep said. “Nicola can’t come back because she will have an unfair advantage in the future as she’s now had weeks of training.” The couple, who were Strictly’s first-ever same-sex pairing, were subsequently invited back to perform a non-competitive routine during December’s live final.

BBC Katya and Nicola had to withdraw from last year's Strictly