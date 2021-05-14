Paloma Faith Has The Most Unconventional Reason For Wanting To Do Strictly Come Dancing

Paloma Faith has thrown her hat in the ring for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing, although her reasons for wanting to do the show are somewhat unconventional. The singer has said she wants to compete on the BBC ballroom show as she “hates dancing” and likes “torturing herself”. Paloma made the admission on the latest episode of The Jonathan Ross Show, where former contestant Nicola Adams was also a guest.

John Phillips via Getty Images Paloma Faith

Asked by Jonathan if she would like to follow in the Olympic boxer’s footsteps, Paloma said: “I really want to be on. I used to be a dancer. I really hate dancing now. So that’s why I want to do it, as I really like torturing myself. “There’d be loads of masochism in doing it.” She continued: “But I used to be really obsessed by salsa dancing when I was young, maybe 17. I used to go five nights a week and still make it into college the next morning... I’ve always wanted to learn to Tango.” Addressing her Strictly appearance, which came to an abrupt end last year after being forced to withdraw when dance parter Katya Jones caught coronavirus, Nicola said: “I was absolutely gutted. Being a fighter, I’d have preferred to have gone out on my shield, in a dance off. “How I never caught the virus I have no idea. “So sad. Who knows, maybe there’s another dance show I can do.”

BBC Katya Jones and Nicola Adams had to withdraw from last year's Strictly