Strictly Come Dancing Winner Abbey Clancy Reveals The One Part Of Show She 'Hated'

Abbey Clancy might be one of the most beloved Strictly Come Dancing winners ever, but it seems not all her memories of the show are as cherished. The star has admitted she felt like she would have “rather died” when it came to performing each week, and “hated” doing the show’s arena tour. Appearing on Frazer T Smith’s 12 Questions podcast, Abbey and her husband Peter Crouch discussed the topic of overcoming fear.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Abbey Clancy won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

She said: “When I did Strictly, I loved practising in the rehearsal room, and then when I had to do the live show, I would have rather died, it was that severe. “We did a live tour in all the big arenas and I hated it. I hated the crowd cheering me... It was such a bizarre feeling to me. It didn’t work for me.” Recalling another TV appearance, Abbey continued: “I was on Jonathan Ross and I was sitting next to Stevie, sitting in silence and he said to me, ‘Why are you so scared?’ He could just feel the energy coming off me.” She added: “As I’ve got older, the fear overtakes my ability to do things well.”