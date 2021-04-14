Rachel Riley has announced she is expecting her second child with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Pasha Kovalev.

The Countdown presenter posted a photo of herself standing in front of the show’s famous letter board while cradling her baby bump on Instagram on Wednesday.

She captioned the snap: “A special teatime teaser! And your clue is… Riley had this to thank for the reason her clothes no longer fit her… And it’ll only get worse till Autumn!”