Craig Revel Horwood Teases What We Can Expect From Strictly This Year (And There’s Reason To Get Excited)

Craig Revel Horwood has teased what we can expect from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing after the most recent series saw major changes due to the pandemic.

Last year’s shorter series featured a socially-distanced audience (before they disappeared completely halfway through the run due to changes in the UK’s restrictions), no Blackpool special, no Bruno Toniloi and definitely no group hugs.

However, according to the judge, this year’s series is going to look and feel a lot more like what we’re used to – or, as Craig puts it, it’ll be “a much fuller version”.

Craig said he is also hopeful that Bruno will be back in the Strictly studio, after he was absent from the Saturday night shows and joined remotely from Los Angeles on the Sunday shows because of travel restrictions.

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We’re hoping Bruno comes back. We really do want him there in the seat – whether he stays in the seat or not as he’s generally up and down like a yo-yo!

“Of course we want him back. If he can’t come back then he’ll do what he did last time, you know, due to restrictions, and just do lives and crosses and feeds to the studio, which was great fun as it was anyway.

“But I’m really looking forward to it. I think the BBC did an amazing job and have protocols in place for absolutely every single situation, so you will get Strictly and a much fuller version this year.”