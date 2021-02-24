Strictly Come Dancing professional Karen Hauer has opened up about her split from ex-husband and fellow dancer Kevin Clifton. Karen and Kevin were married for three years, eventually separating in 2018, after which they continued to dance together professionally. In a new interview with The Divorce Club podcast, Karen recalled how things “started going wrong” in the lead-up to the break-up, revealing that jealousy and not seeing much of one another began to take its toll. “Things started going wrong, little things, like a phone call,” she explained. “Like, ‘You didn’t call me the whole day. That’s OK, you’re working, I’m working too. We are working the same job but I take time to call you’. “Sometimes [he would say] ‘you’re not very kind, you’re not very nice’ and I was like ‘What do you mean? I don’t understand’.”

Mike Marsland/Getty Images/WireImage Karen and Kevin at the Strictly launch in 2017.

She continued: “There were little attacks that we would do to each other… then the fights, I was getting jealous. But I was only jealous because I wasn’t getting the attention that I wanted from my husband. “And then I didn’t understand why so I started gripping, trying to pull him. ‘Why are you not doing this? Why are you not doing that?’. Exactly what you’re not supposed to do, I just wanted answers.” Karen told the podcast that things “got really nasty overnight” near the end of the relationship, stating: “Eventually we both couldn’t take it anymore. “I still have a lot of love for my exes but when you wake up and you know it’s ending today, it really felt like that. I got out of bed and we looked at each other and we knew.”

“I would have liked to have fought for it and it took me a year after we separated to actually let go of him,” Karen added. “It took me a long time to cut the umbilical cord that I had connected to him. “Because it was connected for such a long time and at a completely different level than my first marriage, because this marriage was what I was always looking for. But I learned a lot, a huge lesson for me because of that break-up.” The pair eventually announced their split in a joint interview on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show in 2018﻿, with Kevin saying at the time: “We’re still the best of friends – we’ve got a lot of love and respect for each other.”