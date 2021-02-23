Caroline Quentin has called out the “humiliation” that she says some celebs on Strictly Come Dancing are subjected to by their professional dance partners. The Men Behaving Badly star, who competed on last year’s series of the BBC dance show, said some of the pros “don’t care what they put their guests through”. Speaking on the My Time Capsule podcast with Michael Fenton Stevens, Caroline noted: “Some of those people are so ambitious to do well that they don’t care what they put their guest through. They really don’t. There’s all manner of humiliations that go on.” Caroline added that she and her professional dancer partner Johannes Radebe would likely be “friends forever” and that she “values him so hugely”.

BBC Caroline Quentin

Because of the pandemic, the actor also discussed how being isolated from the other celebs on last year’s show had affected her. “We built a different kind of community,” she said. “But I do think the isolation was one of the harder things about it, actually. Because you never had that opportunity to meet up and go for a pint...” She continued: “I’m an outdoor person and I struggled very much with living in a bedsit. And I lived on my own, I found that difficult, I know Bill [Bailey] did as well, not being in touch with nature was hard for that period of time.” Caroline also hinted that the show may have been affected by Covid-19 more than was let on. “We only had one dancer go down with it,” she said. “I think there were probably other things going on, not that I know this, but I imagine there were other things with the wider crew and stuff. “I’m sure people were not well and things but that was kept very much in its own bubble and dealt with and we were all sent back with a different pair of shoes on the next day and learnt another dance.”

BBC/Guy Levy Caroline Quentin was partnered with Johannes Radebe on last year's series of Strictly.