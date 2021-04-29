Alan Carr has long been rumoured to be at the top of the BBC’s wish list for Strictly Come Dancing, but has given several reasons as to why he’s refused to sign up.

Over the years, the Drag Race UK panellist has used the excuses of being intimidated by the hard work and fear of being turned into a joke act for saying no, but in the latest episode of his podcast, he offered a far more candid explanation.

Speaking to Jamie Laing on the most recent instalment of Life’s A Beach, Alan revealed he’d been given the opportunity to be part of Strictly’s first ever same-sex partnership, but had one major (and extremely NSFW!) reason for refusing the BBC’s offer.

“I get asked about what I think about same-sex dancing and I say no,” he explained. “Their eyes light up and go ‘oh my god’, and I say no because I’d get a lob on if I dance with Aljaž [Škorjanec] or Gorka [Marquez].”