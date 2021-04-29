Alan Carr has long been rumoured to be at the top of the BBC’s wish list for Strictly Come Dancing, but has given several reasons as to why he’s refused to sign up.
Over the years, the Drag Race UK panellist has used the excuses of being intimidated by the hard work and fear of being turned into a joke act for saying no, but in the latest episode of his podcast, he offered a far more candid explanation.
Speaking to Jamie Laing on the most recent instalment of Life’s A Beach, Alan revealed he’d been given the opportunity to be part of Strictly’s first ever same-sex partnership, but had one major (and extremely NSFW!) reason for refusing the BBC’s offer.
“I get asked about what I think about same-sex dancing and I say no,” he explained. “Their eyes light up and go ‘oh my god’, and I say no because I’d get a lob on if I dance with Aljaž [Škorjanec] or Gorka [Marquez].”
Alan added: “If I get on a bus, the vibrations make me hard. So doing the Argentine tango, forget it – that’s a sexy dance.”
Well, there you have it. An explanation for why Alan won’t be taking part in Strictly any time soon, and a reason to swerve him if you ever spot him on the bus...
He eventually concluded that he’d “love” to do Strictly, but would prefer be partnered with a woman on the show.
Earlier this year, the Interior Design Masters presenter said he would only consider appearing on Strictly if he could guarantee that he’d be taken seriously as a competitor, like reigning champion and fellow comic Bill Bailey.
Alan told Radio Times: “They always ask me to do Strictly and I say no because I want to be sexy doing the Argentine tango; I don’t want to be a joke.”
