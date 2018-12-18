The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2019 Line-Up Rumours Are Already Trickling In

This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may have only just finished but that hasn’t stopped rumours around the 2019 line-up from starting to trickle in.
One of the first stars being linked to the show is Alan Carr, as according to one tabloid newspaper he’s top of the producers’ wishlist.
Chris Evans — a keen ‘Strictly’ fan who was spotted in the live studio audience a couple of weeks back — then discussed whether Alan would be taking part on his Radio 2 breakfast show.
Teasing that it’s “not true” that Alan was the first celeb to have been approached, Chris claimed the ‘Chatty Man’ presenter is actually the second.
“I don’t know if he’s [Alan] said yes but I know somebody else that has and they’ve got their first meeting tomorrow,” Chris added. “He’s definitely not the first, he may well be the second.”
Chris also described his Radio 2 colleague Fearne Cotton as “teetering on the brink” of saying yes to getting her dancing shoes on.
“It will ultimately be a huge, massive sequin-covered yes,” he said.
Speaking later in the day on ‘Loose Women’, Alan confirmed he has been approached by bosses — but there’s one thing stopping him form taking part.
“I will do it but next year I’ve got a busy year, I’m going on tour,” he said. “They cornered me and they said, ‘Would you do it?’.
“I would do it but I hate those VTs where you know, ’We’re doing Salsa so we’re off to a dips factory, you know what I mean?′
“They go to Chester Zoo or a museum, but I’m like, I need to be in the studio now doing the Argentine Tango. Step away from the rhino - I want to stick a rose in my mouth and do the thing.”
Meanwhile, documentary-maker Stacey Dooley is basking in her win and recently celebrated landing another BBC job, alongside fellow finalist Joe Sugg.