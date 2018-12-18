The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2019 Line-Up Rumours Are Already Trickling In

This year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ may have only just finished but that hasn’t stopped rumours around the 2019 line-up from starting to trickle in. One of the first stars being linked to the show is Alan Carr, as according to one tabloid newspaper he’s top of the producers’ wishlist.

PA Wire/PA Images Alan Carr

Chris Evans — a keen ‘Strictly’ fan who was spotted in the live studio audience a couple of weeks back — then discussed whether Alan would be taking part on his Radio 2 breakfast show. Teasing that it’s “not true” that Alan was the first celeb to have been approached, Chris claimed the ‘Chatty Man’ presenter is actually the second. “I don’t know if he’s [Alan] said yes but I know somebody else that has and they’ve got their first meeting tomorrow,” Chris added. “He’s definitely not the first, he may well be the second.”

EMPICS Entertainment Fearne Cotton