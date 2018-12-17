What Should 'Strictly Come Dancing' Winner Stacey Dooley Do Next? We've Got Some Ideas...

Having fronted over 60 hard-hitting documentaries on everything from the rise of the far right to child exploitation, Stacey Dooley doesn’t exactly need a hand when it comes to her TV career. But regardless of whether she needs it or not, winning ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ could give the journalist and presenter countless new opportunities and the job offers are probably flooding in as we speak.

PA Wire/PA Images Stacey Dooley triumphed in Saturday's 'Strictly' final

Which ones should she accept, though? And where could we see her popping up in the coming months? She’s already denied she’s covering Alex Jones’ maternity leave on ‘The One Show’, but here are our hopes for what Stacey does next... Move Over To Primetime This is an obvious one that the BBC are surely making happen. Stacey’s BBC Three documentaries often get a late-night airing on BBC One, but we think it’s about time she took centre stage with a decent slot on the channel. A Travel Show With Kevin Stacey and Kevin’s friendship was one of the best bits of this year’s ‘Strictly’, and in the final, they both admitted how gutted they are to be parting ways. The perfect remedy for this would be if they stuck together for just a little bit longer, and after their brilliant Grimsby and Blackpool-themed dances, we reckon a UK-based travel show could just fit the bill. Though maybe with some slightly more glam locations?

PA Wire/PA Images Stacey and Kevin during a break from training