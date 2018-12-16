Stacey Dooley’s Reaction To Flashing Her Pants During The ‘Strictly’ Final Is So Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley’s knicker-flash didn’t go unnoticed by many ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ viewers during last night’s final. The TV presenter and documentary maker ended up flashing her pants during her Paso Doble with dance partner Kevin Clifton, and after being crowned this year’s winners, Stacey totally owned her minor wardrobe malfunction.

#BBCstrictly Stacey y do you have no knickers on 😳 love on BBC I’m in bits 😂 pic.twitter.com/qCVQUABM0A — Tony bartram (@Tonybartram1) December 15, 2018

“I’ve won Strictly and flashed my knickers. A perfect Sat night,” she tweeted.

I’ve won strictly and flashed my knickers.



A perfect Sat night 👊🏽 — Stacey Dooley (@StaceyDooley) December 15, 2018

It really was, Stace. After lifting the glitterball trophy, Stacey paid tribute to Kevin, who joined the show in 2013, and has been in the final four times previously without a win.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton want to thank all of you that voted and supported them through #Strictly 2018 💜 pic.twitter.com/2GakGpXjUQ — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 15, 2018

She said: “It’s no coincidence that he’s been in the final as many times as he has. You’re patient, you’re talented and your choreography is second to none. “I’ve had the most incredible time and you know what? It’s daunting doing something that you haven’t done before. You feel silly, you feel like a bit of an idiot, but Kevin walks you through. “And you deserve this, you so deserve this.”

Meanwhile Kevin declared: “It’s a Christmas miracle!” Stacey and Kevin are the 16th couple to win ‘Strictly’ after beating Faye Tozer, Ashley Roberts and Joe Sugg, who all performed three routines over the course of the evening.