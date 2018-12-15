It wouldn’t be a ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final without a ridiculous moment from Bruno Tonioli, and he more than delivered this year with an unfortunate slip of the tongue.

Bruno dropped quite a hefty clanger during his critique of Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Showdance, as he attempted to comment on the fact their routine included a number of the documentary presenter’s “greatest hits”.

Note our use of the word “attempted” there.