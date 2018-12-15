It wouldn’t be a ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final without a ridiculous moment from Bruno Tonioli, and he more than delivered this year with an unfortunate slip of the tongue.
Bruno dropped quite a hefty clanger during his critique of Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton’s Showdance, as he attempted to comment on the fact their routine included a number of the documentary presenter’s “greatest hits”.
Note our use of the word “attempted” there.
“Out you went from a cloud of hairspray,” Bruno declared. “Into a medley of Stacey’s greatest tits…”
The judge was quick enough to correct himself, but that didn’t stop the audience from laughing away, or his fellow stars on the panel from cringing next to him, naturally.
Fans of the show commenting on Twitter also got a good laugh out of the moment, too:
While Bruno eventually gave the pair a 10 for their showdance, Craig Revel Horwood was less impressed, giving it 8 points as he felt their routine was “too bitty” and featured too much “running around”.
Speaking backstage after finding out their score, Kevin was clearly a little miffed, declaring: “I expect it from Craig every final. One day I’ll impress you. Every. Year.”
Meanwhile, Bruno’s slip of the tongue wasn’t the only unscripted moment that stood out during the Showdance part of the final, after finalist Ashley Roberts asked Claudia Winkleman to take some lipstick off her tooth for her.
“That showdance was so good I’d lick it off,” Claudia responded, with the judges also wowed (though perhaps not enough to lick lipstick off her tooth), giving it a perfect score, Ashley’s fourth of the series overall.
Faye Tozer also landed 40 marks for her showdance, while Joe Sugg was just behind them on 39.