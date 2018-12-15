‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Neil Jones has been forced to step up to dance with Katie Piper in this year’s final, after her usual partner Gorka Marquez suffered an injury.

As well as three performances from finalists Ashley Roberts, Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg and Stacey Dooley, this year’s entire cast, from first eliminated contestant Susannah Constantine right through to semi-finalist Lauren Steadman, will be back for one last group number.

However, a ‘Strictly’ spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost UK that Katie will be dancing with both Gorka and Neil, with the latter stepping in for more complicated parts of the routine.