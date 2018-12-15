Kevin Clifton was reduced to tears during an emotional appearance on ‘It Takes Two’ ahead of tonight’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final. Kevin appeared on Strictly’s sister show on Friday night alongside his dance partner Stacey Dooley, who he credited with helping him “fall in love with dancing all over again”.

BBC Stacey and a teary Kevin appeared on Friday's 'It Takes Two'.

A teary Kevin said: “I just want to, for God’s sake, I just want to say thank you to you, not only for the hard work you have put in... “I have had one of the craziest years of my life, you’ve just been so nice to work with, I’ve enjoyed it so much. “I know I said this the other day, but, I’ve fallen in love with dancing all over again and Strictly all over again. I love this show... thank you for everything.” Stacey and Kevin are the bookies’ favourites to lift the glitterball trophy, but will face stiff competition from their fellow finalists Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg and Ashley Roberts.

