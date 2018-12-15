Kevin Clifton was reduced to tears during an emotional appearance on ‘It Takes Two’ ahead of tonight’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final.
Kevin appeared on Strictly’s sister show on Friday night alongside his dance partner Stacey Dooley, who he credited with helping him “fall in love with dancing all over again”.
A teary Kevin said: “I just want to, for God’s sake, I just want to say thank you to you, not only for the hard work you have put in...
“I have had one of the craziest years of my life, you’ve just been so nice to work with, I’ve enjoyed it so much.
“I know I said this the other day, but, I’ve fallen in love with dancing all over again and Strictly all over again. I love this show... thank you for everything.”
Stacey and Kevin are the bookies’ favourites to lift the glitterball trophy, but will face stiff competition from their fellow finalists Faye Tozer, Joe Sugg and Ashley Roberts.
It’s been a difficult twelve months for Kevin, which has seen him separate from his wife Karen, who is also a professional dancer on the BBC show.
Earlier this week, Kevin responded to reports that he’s planning to quit the show after six years, after The Sun claimed “tensions with his estranged wife Karen Clifton” were causing problems.
However, he has insisted this not the case, and that he’s planning to stay with the show as long as possible.
Responding to one concerned fan, he tweeted: “Course it’s not true [that I’m leaving]. I’m not going anywhere as long as they still want me.”
He told another: “Absolutely no plans to leave... No idea what this is about.”
Kevin and Karen announced their split earlier this year, but have insisted that they will continue to dance together professionally, and have both remained on ‘Strictly’, with Karen having been partnered with actor Charles Venn on this year’s series.
The ‘Strictly’ final airs on BBC One at 6.30pm tonight.