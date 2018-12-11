The dances that the four remaining celebrities will be performing in this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final have been revealed.
In the final, each couple will perform a past routine chosen by the judges and another that they consider their favourites, as well as a ‘Showdance’ that will showcase the skills they’ve learned over the course of the series.
While the couples’ picks are being kept under wraps, the routines that the judges want to see again have been revealed, with bookies’ favourite Stacey Dooley repeating her Foxtrot to ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’, while Joe Sugg will once again dance the Paso Doble to ‘Pompeii’ by Bastille.
Faye Tozer will be tackling the Viennese Waltz to ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World’ for the second time, while Ashley Roberts - fresh from the bottom two - will be bouncing back with her ‘Dirty Dancing’-inspired Salsa routine, first seen during Movies Week.
Meanwhile, the songs each of the couples will be doing their “Showdance” routines to is as follows:
- Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev will dance to ‘Keeping Your Head Up’ by Birdy
- Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice will dance to the musical theatre song ‘Lullaby Of Broadway’
- Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell will dance to ‘I Bet That You Look Good On The Dance Floor’ by Arctic Monkeys
- Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will dance to ‘Land Of A Thousand Dances’ by Jessica Mauboy
As well as the aforementioned couples’ favourite routines, the live final will also feature a performance from all of the eliminated stars from the series, from Susannah Constantine right up to Lauren Steadman.
Find out who will go on to lift the Glitterball Trophy in this year’s ‘Strictly’ final, airing from 6.30pm on BBC One.
- BBC
