It’s fair to say that this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ended up being among the most controversial ever, with much of the press coverage surrounding the show being dominated by cheating scandals, negative headlines and even accusations from media witch-hunts from certain contestants.

However, the series finale proved to be joyful from start to finish, reminding everyone what the show is really about: a bit of glamour, a bit of escapism and a whole lot of fun.

A great symbol of this was eventual winner Stacey Dooley’s victory, after a particularly tough two weeks in the media, with the documentary presenter finding herself at the centre of a string of negative tabloid stories.

This media scrutiny had the potential to turn what should have been a positive and joyful experience into a difficult one, but judging from the looks on both her and professional partner Kevin Clifton’s faces, the furore was all worth it.

In fact, Stacey was clearly as excited for Kevin as she was for herself, devoting most of her conversation after discovering they’d won to the professional dancer, who has been in the final on five occasions previously, but never lifted the Glitterball trophy until now. And truly, what could be more ‘Strictly’ than that?

The evening also gave us plenty of feel-good moments, with all 11 of the previously-eliminated stars returning for one last group number, as well as the usual heart-warming VTs featuring interviews with the finalists’ friends and family.

And of those finalists, truth be told, any of them would have been worthy winners this year. Both Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts have been consistently great performers throughout the series (both of them got perfect scores for all three of their routines during the final), while Joe Sugg’s upward trajectory from complete novice to ‘Strictly’ finalist has been a joy to watch – again, two fingers up to those early skeptics who suggested that having a YouTube vlogger on the line-up was a sign the show was lowering its standards.

But even though she wasn’t the judges’ favourite on the night – her Showdance only got her a 36, putting her at the bottom of the leaderboard overall – we were still happy to see Stacey take home the title of ‘Strictly’ winner.

She has, after all, given us plenty of memorable moments during the series, from the early days of her ‘Minions’-themed Jive and ‘Doctor Who’-inspired Tango to her emotional Musicals Week routine and fun-fuelled Showdance. Not only that, but she’s been a joy to watch in her interviews, VTs and behind-the-scenes moments too.