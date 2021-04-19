Mike Marsland via Getty Images Strictly pro Oti Mabuse at the show's red carpet launch in 2019

“I love to dance and love bringing joy to so many people, but I think [this year’s series of Strictly] will be the last,” she told the tabloid. The 30-year-old performer also praised the strides Strictly had taken in terms of diversity in recent years, in particular praising the inclusion of disabled contestants like JJ Chalmers and Will Bayley. She said: “To be part of a show which is so diverse is incredible. It always pushes to open new doors… I’m sure they will have a male same-sex couple this year.”

BBC / Guy Levy Oti Mabuse and Bill Bailey on the Strictly dance floor last year