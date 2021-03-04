ITV has announced that a dance-centric spin-off of The Masked Singer is coming to our screens. The Masked Dancer – which debuted in the US last year – has long been rumoured to be coming to the UK and will air in place of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, which has been cancelled due to the pandemic. On Thursday morning, ITV confirmed that The Masked Dancer will be airing in “late spring”, which will see disguised celebrities performing elaborate routines while a judging panel tries to guess their identities.

ITV Joel Dommett with this year's Masked Singer winner, Sausage – aka Joss Stone

Masked Singer judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan are all returning, as is presenter Joel Dommett, with Strictly Come Dancing pro Oti Mabuse also joining the team. Oti – the only Strictly professional to have won the show two years in a row – previously served as a judge for two series of Simon Cowell’s BBC dance show The Greatest Dancer. She said: “I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. “As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!” Masked Singer panellist Rita Ora, who is currently in Australia filming a judging stint on their version of The Voice, will not feature on the spin-off.

Getty Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse is joining the panel in place of Rita Ora

Joel said of the new show: “Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist… will someone do the twist?! “The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.”

ITV The Masked Singer panellists Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross with host Joel Dommett