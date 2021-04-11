Vernon Kay Reveals The Reason Why He'll Never Appear On Strictly Alongside Wife Tess Daly

Vernon Kay might have reached the final of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but you won’t catch him on rival reality show Strictly Come Dancing in a hurry. The TV presenter has ruled out taking part on the BBC ballroom competition as he believes it would be too “weird” dancing in front of wife Tess Daly. Despite Tess having hosted Strictly since it began in 2004, Vernon said he has “never” been asked to participate.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Vernon Kay and Tess Daly

Speaking to Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle on their Private Parts podcast, Vernon said: “I think it would be weird, I really think it would be weird.” “Because Tess is pretty much, ‘say what you see’ and I know that if I finished a dance, she would – she wouldn’t be able to help herself. “She’d say, ‘You did that better in the kitchen.’ “She can’t hide anything, you know,” he added.

BBC Tess with Strictly Come Dancing co-host Claudia Winkleman

While we won’t be seeing Vernon showing off his moves any time soon, he has reunited with Tess on screen his new ITV gameshow Game Of Talents. Tess appeared as a contestant on Saturday night’s series opener, which saw celebrities trying to helping two members of the public win large amounts of money by guessing complete strangers’ talents.

David M. Benett via Getty Images The couple are keen to do more TV work together