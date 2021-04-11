Vernon Kay Reveals The Reason Why He'll Never Appear On Strictly Alongside Wife Tess Daly

Vernon Kay might have reached the final of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! but you won’t catch him on rival reality show Strictly Come Dancing in a hurry.
The TV presenter has ruled out taking part on the BBC ballroom competition as he believes it would be too “weird” dancing in front of wife Tess Daly.
Despite Tess having hosted Strictly since it began in 2004, Vernon said he has “never” been asked to participate.
Speaking to Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle on their Private Parts podcast, Vernon said: “I think it would be weird, I really think it would be weird.”
“Because Tess is pretty much, ‘say what you see’ and I know that if I finished a dance, she would – she wouldn’t be able to help herself.
“She’d say, ‘You did that better in the kitchen.’
“She can’t hide anything, you know,” he added.
While we won’t be seeing Vernon showing off his moves any time soon, he has reunited with Tess on screen his new ITV gameshow Game Of Talents.
Tess appeared as a contestant on Saturday night’s series opener, which saw celebrities trying to helping two members of the public win large amounts of money by guessing complete strangers’ talents.
The couple, who have been married 18 years, previously presented BBC singing competition Just The Two of us together in 2007 and are keen to work together again.
Vernon recently told The Sun: “When we did ‘Just The Two Of Us’, I had the role where you’re pretty much reactive to what you’ve just seen backstage, so I didn’t really have much to say.
“It was all Tess, and she was front of house. ‘Game of Talents’ was really nice. And after this we thought it’d be great to do something together again. So we’ll just wait and see what happens.”