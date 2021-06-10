Anneka Rice has revealed she got “quite depressed” after her Strictly Come Dancing stint. The 62-year-old presenter took part in the 2019 series of the BBC ballroom show and admitted she felt hadn’t expected to feel so “broken” by it. Speaking on Tom Price’s podcast My Mate Bought A Toaster, Anneka said: “I’d never really been badly injured in my life, considering all the lunatic stunts and things I’ve done. “But it brings you very low because I obviously wondered whether I’d ever recover.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Anneka Rice took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019

“I got quite depressed afterwards,” she continued. “The bit I didn’t expect was how broken I’d be, for someone who’s very fit.” The former Challenge Anneka presenter was eliminated from the competition in

week three, and said she spent three months having physio afterwards due to “such bad whiplash” in her neck she sustained following her final dance.

BBC Anneka with dance partner Kevin Clifton