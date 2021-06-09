Zoe Ball Opens Up About Decision To Leave Strictly Spin Off And Hints Who Could Replace Her

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Zoe Ball is leaving It Takes Two

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The One Show, she said: “I’ve loved every minute of it,” she smiled, before adding: “But do you know what? Sometimes you’ve got to say, ‘Right, try new things’ and also someone else can do the show. “You know it’s going to be in safe hands. We love Rylan and maybe he’ll do the whole thing – whatever, I will be watching, though, because I am the number one fan and I can’t wait to see who is in the class of 2021!” Zoe has been the host of the Strictly companion show since 2011, when she took over from regular presenter Claudia Winkleman. Since succeeding Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2019, Zoe reduced her workload on It Takes Two, with Rylan brought in to present two shows a week.

BBC Rylan Clark-Neal was brought into the team when Zoe reduced her workload on It Takes Two