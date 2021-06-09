Zoe Ball Opens Up About Decision To Leave Strictly Spin Off And Hints Who Could Replace Her

Zoe Ball has opened up about her decision to leave Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two after 10 years.
Earlier this month, Zoe announced she would be “waltzing away” from the BBC Two show to take on some “new cha cha challenges”.
The presenter has now hinted her former co-host Rylan Clark-Neal could take over the show full time, having fronted the show alongside him for the last two years.
Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The One Show, she said: “I’ve loved every minute of it,” she smiled, before adding: “But do you know what? Sometimes you’ve got to say, ‘Right, try new things’ and also someone else can do the show.
“You know it’s going to be in safe hands. We love Rylan and maybe he’ll do the whole thing – whatever, I will be watching, though, because I am the number one fan and I can’t wait to see who is in the class of 2021!”
Zoe has been the host of the Strictly companion show since 2011, when she took over from regular presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Since succeeding Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2019, Zoe reduced her workload on It Takes Two, with Rylan brought in to present two shows a week.
Zoe was a contestant on Strictly back in 2005, finishing in third place with partner Ian Waite.
Ian has been a regular fixture on It Takes Two alongside Zoe in recent years, but has also announced he will not be returning for the new series to front his choreography segment.
Zoe, who has also hosted the Strictly live tour in 2011 and 2015, recently participated in The Masked Dancer, where she performed as Llama.