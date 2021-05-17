Zoe Ball Quits Strictly Come Dancing Spin-Off It Takes Two After 10 Years

Zoe Ball has announced that she won’t be returning to Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, after 10 years at the helm of the show.

On Monday evening, Zoe shared a statement on her Instagram page explaining her decision to “waltz away” from the BBC companion show.

“Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two,” she wrote.

“As a massive [Strictly] fan I have loved spending my autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan [Clark-Neal], Gethin [Jones] and of course my main man Ian Waite. Time now for some new cha cha challenges.”