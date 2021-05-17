Zoe Ball Quits Strictly Come Dancing Spin-Off It Takes Two After 10 Years

Zoe Ball has announced that she won’t be returning to Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two, after 10 years at the helm of the show.
On Monday evening, Zoe shared a statement on her Instagram page explaining her decision to “waltz away” from the BBC companion show.
“Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two,” she wrote.
“As a massive [Strictly] fan I have loved spending my autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan [Clark-Neal], Gethin [Jones] and of course my main man Ian Waite. Time now for some new cha cha challenges.”
Zoe insisted that she will “continue to support the Strictly family” on her Radio 2 breakfast show, adding that she “can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa”.
She added: “Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever. I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say ‘Friends for the life’.”
Zoe has been the host of the Strictly companion show since 2011, when she took over from regular presenter Claudia Winkleman.
Since taking over the Radio 2 breakfast show in 2019, she has shared presenting duties on the nightly show with Rylan Clark-Neal.
As well as hosting It Takes Two, Zoe was a contestant on Strictly back in 2005, finishing in third place.
She went on to host the show’s live tour in 2011 and 2015.