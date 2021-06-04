Zoe Ball has revealed she got a bit of a telling off behind the scenes of The Masked Dancer after attempting to break one of the show’s cardinal rules.

On Thursday night, it was discovered that Zoe – who previously made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing – had been competing on The Masked Singer’s dance-centric spin-off as Llama.

As fans of the franchise will know, it’s one of the show’s most important rules that the celebrity contestants keep their identities a total secret, not just from their friends and families, but also from one another.

However, Zoe has admitted that while she was taking a break from filming, her curiosity got the better of her.