Louise Redknapp has shared some hilarious footage of the moment her 12-year-old son found out that she had secretly taken part in The Masked Dancer.
In Sunday night’s show, Louise became the second contestant to be eliminated from the dance show, having competed under the guise of Flamingo.
Because of the show’s strict rules about confidentiality, Louise wasn’t able to tell anyone about her involvement, and that included 12-year-old Beau.
However, after her Masked Dancer exit aired on TV, the Stretch singer posted a video of the moment Beau discovered his mum had been right under his nose all along.
The clip began with Flamingo’s unmasking, which Beau admittedly didn’t seem all too interested in, as he stared down at his phone.
After being urged by his mum to watch the screen, his face then lit up when Flamingo took off her mask to reveal Louise underneath.
Beau was left completely speechless by the reveal, with Louise writing on Twitter: “I don’t think Beau was expecting to see me then.”
Louise previously said: “The head of the mask was so big that I found it difficult to really give it everything I wanted.
“It unfortunately wasn’t that easy but it was really fun and nice to know that people didn’t know who was under the mask.”
So far, The Masked Dancer has said goodbye to three of its celebrity contestants, including Diversity troupe member Jordan Banjo and international burlesque performer Dita Von Teese.
The Masked Dancer continues on Tuesday night at 7.30pm on ITV.