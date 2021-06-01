Louise Redknapp has shared some hilarious footage of the moment her 12-year-old son found out that she had secretly taken part in The Masked Dancer.

In Sunday night’s show, Louise became the second contestant to be eliminated from the dance show, having competed under the guise of Flamingo.

Because of the show’s strict rules about confidentiality, Louise wasn’t able to tell anyone about her involvement, and that included 12-year-old Beau.

However, after her Masked Dancer exit aired on TV, the Stretch singer posted a video of the moment Beau discovered his mum had been right under his nose all along.