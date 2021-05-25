ENTERTAINMENT
The Masked Dancer: Holly Willoughby Lands Exciting New Role

The Masked Singer's all-dancing counterpart is almost upon us.

Holly Willoughby has landed a guest role on the upcoming dance-centric version of The Masked Singer.

The This Morning presenter is one of three guest judges who’ll be appearing on the panel of The Masked Dancer throughout the week-long series, which launches this weekend.

Also putting in an appearance will be John Bishop and David Walliams.

Holly said: “How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they’re doing in these costumes is mindblowing! I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective.”

Holly Willoughby at the Dancing On Ice launch last year

“You’re all in for a real treat,” she also teased.

Meanwhile, David insisted that appearing on The Masked Dancer was more difficult than his usual gig judging Britain’s Got Talent, saying: “This is more like having to be a detective!”

David Walliams

Masked Singer host Joel Dommett will be returning to present this new series, with panellists Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Jonathan Ross also serving as judges.

However, with Rita Ora out of the country at the time of filming, she’s been replaced by Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse on the Masked Dancer panel. 

Reigning Strictly winner Oti Mabuse

The costumes being featured in The Masked Dancer were unveiled earlier this month, including a giant dancing beetroot, a very glamorous ice cream sundae and an actual all-dancing carwash come to life.

Also on the mysterious line-up are a slightly unsettling scarecrow, a seriously camp flamingo and, naturally, a rubber chicken.

The Masked Dancer launches on Saturday 29 May at 7pm on ITV, with the series airing on consecutive nights over the following week.

