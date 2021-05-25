Holly Willoughby has landed a guest role on the upcoming dance-centric version of The Masked Singer.

The This Morning presenter is one of three guest judges who’ll be appearing on the panel of The Masked Dancer throughout the week-long series, which launches this weekend.

Also putting in an appearance will be John Bishop and David Walliams.

Holly said: “How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they’re doing in these costumes is mindblowing! I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective.”