We’ve barely recovered from Sausage taking off her grinning mask to reveal a heavily-pregnant Joss Stone underneath, and ITV has already given us a whole new array of disguised characters to get to know.

This time around, though, we won’t be trying to distinguish them from their singing voices, as it’s the line-up of spin-off show The Masked Dancer that’s been revealed.

Just as the name suggests, the show sees a host of celebrities performing a different dance for the judging panel each week, with their identities concealed the entire time.

And in keeping with the show’s singing equivalent, the costumes for The Masked Dancer are a mix of elaborate, unique and completely bizarre.