The Circle Fans Devastated As Channel 4 Confirms Fate Of Cult Reality Show

Channel 4 has confirmed it will not be moving forward with a new series of The Circle.

The reality show aired its third series earlier this year, as well as its first celebrity edition, featuring contestants including Denise Van Outen, Charlotte Crosby and eventual winner Lady Leshurr.

In a statement issued to Broadcast, a spokesperson said: “In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.

“We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series.”