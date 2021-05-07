The Circle Fans Devastated As Channel 4 Confirms Fate Of Cult Reality Show

Channel 4 has confirmed it will not be moving forward with a new series of The Circle.
The reality show aired its third series earlier this year, as well as its first celebrity edition, featuring contestants including Denise Van Outen, Charlotte Crosby and eventual winner Lady Leshurr.
In a statement issued to Broadcast, a spokesperson said: “In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season.
“We’d like to thank Studio Lambert, Motion and all those involved for The Circle’s huge success over the last three series.”
Over the course of its three series, The Circle pulled in modest viewing figures, but did develop a cult following, particularly with younger viewers on social media.
Following the announcement that Channel 4 would not be airing any subsequent series of The Circle, many fans were quick to voice their disappointment on Twitter:
However, there may be something of a silver lining for The Circle fans.
In Broadcast’s report, they claimed that production company Studio Lambert are already in talks with Netflix about having future series of the show air on the streaming service.
Netflix already shows international versions of The Circle, with an American edition currently in the middle of its second season.
In the past, Netflix has had success with several productions that started life on Channel 4, including the award-winning anthology series Black Mirror and the comedy Lovesick, previously known as Scrotal Recall during its initial series.