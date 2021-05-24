Strictly Come Dancing professional Nadiya Bychkova has cleared up speculation about why she wasn’t partnered with a celebrity during last year’s series. Nadiya has been with the show since 2017, and while she did appear in Strictly group dances last year, she wasn’t part of the main competition as she didn’t have a celebrity partner. In a new interview with The Sun, she admitted she found last year’s series a particularly “difficult” one. “Last year was a very different experience because I didn’t have a partner,” she recalled. “It was difficult.”

Lia Toby via Getty Images Nadiya Bychkova

Insisting that we shouldn’t believe everything we read, she added: “The reason I was given was that the run was much shorter and there weren’t as many celebrities. “I saw the rumours that I wasn’t given a partner because of my flirting. But the thing is, I really haven’t done anything wrong. “After so many years on the show, I think everyone should be able to see that the Strictly curse hasn’t hit me or my dance partners. So why should I change anything when I haven’t done anything?” During her time at Strictly, Nadiya has been paired with EastEnders actor Davood Ghadami, Blue singer Lee Ryan and footballer David James.

BBC/Guy Levy Nadiya dancing with David James in 2019