Seann Walsh Details How Strictly Kiss Fall-Out Is Still Taking A Toll On His Mental Health

Comedian Seann Walsh has said the media fall-out from his kiss with his Strictly Come Dancing partner Katya Jones is still taking a toll on his mental health after almost three years. During the 2018 series of Strictly, Seann made headlines when he was photographed kissing his professional dance partner during a night out, at a time they were both in relationships. His then-girlfriend Rebecca Humphries subsequently put out a statement at the time, criticising his “unacceptable” behaviour and stating that Seann had branded her a “psycho” when she questioned if anything had happened between him and Katya. Seann and Katya were at the centre of a media furore for some time after the kiss, which the comic reflected on in an interview with the Take Flight podcast.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Seann Walsh pictured in 2019

During the interview, Seann said that the panic attacks he’d experienced as a young man “came back” as a result of the public scrutiny, explaining: “[They were] big, big panic attacks and I ended up having what I later found out were vertigo seizures. “I had one the other day, I just [lay] down. I had to lie down in the street, it’s quite humiliating. It’s London so nobody gives a shit.” He continued: “I have to relive what happened, still. I can be OK and then suddenly the memories of it all come back, that I can’t stop thinking about it. “It defeats me and beats me until the place starts spinning and I lose balance and fall and then I start screaming. So I still get them. They’re less frequent. I’d never had them before. “Obviously I’m on some sort of anti-anxiety, anti-depression, it’s called Sertraline, to try and help with that. For me the big one is exercise is what helps me. It really, really helps me deal with that.”

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Seann Walsh and former Strictly partner Katya Jones