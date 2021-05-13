The BBC has confirmed that jokes about the Royal Family were cut from the UK version of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

In last week’s episode of the reality show, which sees drag queens from Australia and New Zealand competing in the usual Drag Race format, the queens took part in the celebrity impersonation Snatch Game challenge.

New Zealand queen Anita Wigl’it played Queen Elizabeth II and made a number of comments about the royals over the course of the episode.

However, it’s now been revealed that not all of them made it into the final cut, including one referencing Prince Andrew.