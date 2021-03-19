Warning! This article contains spoilers for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two.
It’s fair to say that Thursday nights are not going to be the same for the foreseeable future following the conclusion of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
The show that has kept so many of us going through the third national lockdown came to an end with a final that was full of shade, serves and surprises.
The four finalists – Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce and Ellie Diamond – each laid down their own verse for RuPaul’s track A Little Bit Of Love before putting on a popstar-worthy performance for Ru, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton.
For many, it topped off what has been a magnificent series that has firmly cemented the franchise’s place in the UK TV landscape...
1. PREACH.
2. We’ve not been able to stop thinking about this tbh
3. Similarly hilarious
4. In fact, everything about Ginny’s return to the Drag Race stage was a serve
5. Including this reference to her infamous walk-off
6. Here’s the explanation behind that picture btw
7. Tia Kofi really took on Ru’s critiques and ran with them
8. We see no lies here
9. We’ll admit we let out a little cry
10. Alan Carr appreciation moment
11. Our life motto from now until 21 June 2021
12. That lip sync was properly iconic
13. Lawrence Chaney is now one step closer to making Morning Glory a real life actuality
14. Real queens do not tear each other down
15. Understood?
16. Because it was clear to see there were actually four winners stood on that stage
17. Honestly, we don’t know what we did to deserve all of this
18. The London Mayor tweeting about Drag Race UK? We love to see it.
The complete boxset of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.