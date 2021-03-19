Warning! This article contains spoilers for the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two. It’s fair to say that Thursday nights are not going to be the same for the foreseeable future following the conclusion of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The show that has kept so many of us going through the third national lockdown came to an end with a final that was full of shade, serves and surprises.

Guy LevyBBC/World of Wonder/Guy Levy Tayce, Ellie Diamond, Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney in the Drag Race UK final

The four finalists – Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, Tayce and Ellie Diamond – each laid down their own verse for RuPaul’s track A Little Bit Of Love before putting on a popstar-worthy performance for Ru, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. For many, it topped off what has been a magnificent series that has firmly cemented the franchise’s place in the UK TV landscape... 1. PREACH.

Put #DragRaceUK on BBC fucking One at 9pm where it DESERVES to be. Don’t hide such talented and entertaining television just because you think it’s too queer for Kent. INCREASE THE BUGET, GIVE THEM PRIZE MONEY AND MORE EXPOSURE. pic.twitter.com/GzupdYGizq — Davidi Don Dolash (@thisisdavid) March 18, 2021

2. We’ve not been able to stop thinking about this tbh

Absolutely obsessed with Ginny stood next to Cherry #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/gOUCXKatZR — Zack (@Zack3O12) March 18, 2021

3. Similarly hilarious

4. In fact, everything about Ginny’s return to the Drag Race stage was a serve

Just @GinnyLemon69 being FULLY iconic on the #DragRaceUK finale 😂😂🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/u0zVcCEsv7 — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans 🏁🇬🇧 (@rpdrukfans) March 18, 2021

5. Including this reference to her infamous walk-off

nobody:



the alien in signs at the kid’s birthday party:



pic.twitter.com/hLGpE22Z6g — C (@ChadPluto) March 19, 2021

6. Here’s the explanation behind that picture btw

All jokes aside, I was wearing 10 inch heels and @GinnyLemon69 was in fish slippers, so the height difference was understandable — Cherry Valentine (@TheCValentine) March 18, 2021

7. Tia Kofi really took on Ru’s critiques and ran with them

Episode 5: "If you had my team of 50, do you know what you'd look like? Well...youd look like me!"

Episode 10: Challenge accepted. pic.twitter.com/QaTHTuP0tz — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) March 19, 2021

8. We see no lies here

I think we can all agree that Tia Kofi is the unofficial Miss Congeniality of the season #DragRaceUK — Ellen (@sweetlacrimosa) March 18, 2021

9. We’ll admit we let out a little cry

If you didn't get goosebumps when the eliminated queens started walking out, splash some water on your face and watch again 😻#DragRaceUKhttps://t.co/f9SbTLjCtVpic.twitter.com/tWFaiKAUQB — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) March 18, 2021

10. Alan Carr appreciation moment

Alan Carr is the judging gift that keeps on giving 😂😂#DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/NynHJ9AfO9 — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans 🏁🇬🇧 (@rpdrukfans) March 18, 2021

11. Our life motto from now until 21 June 2021

12. That lip sync was properly iconic

the English, Welsh and Scottish governments individually trying to stop the spread of Coronavirus #DragRaceUkpic.twitter.com/iCQANWrZs0 — c'est charl (@charlmp_) March 18, 2021

13. Lawrence Chaney is now one step closer to making Morning Glory a real life actuality

14. Real queens do not tear each other down

15. Understood?

To be blunt... Yous don’t deserve #DragRaceUK if you’re gonna sit there tearing down another Queen because the one ‘you liked more’ wasn’t declared the winner.



You watched a different show entirely if you didn’t see that THEY ALL WON TONIGHT whilst filling our world with... pic.twitter.com/d9MIMpfblw — Robert Elkin (@RobertElkin) March 18, 2021

16. Because it was clear to see there were actually four winners stood on that stage

Ok but the real winners were us cos it brought us such joy in such a rubbish time 💖 pic.twitter.com/m9tYYrnkSW — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 18, 2021

17. Honestly, we don’t know what we did to deserve all of this

A season that gave us



-Bing Bang Bong

-Tayce’s testimonials

-Tia Kofi’s commentary

-Ginny taking flight

-Rats: The Rusical

-Bimini’s Snatch Game

-Bimini’s runways

-Bimini in general

-The return from Covid Break

-the H&M melter



Absolutely GOD TIER entertainment — tinydavyq (@tinydavyq) March 18, 2021

18. The London Mayor tweeting about Drag Race UK? We love to see it.

Here in London you can be who you want to be, and love who you want to love.



Condragulations to London's finest @biminibabes for a great @dragraceukbbc - you will always be our winner. #DragRaceUK#TeamBimini 💫pic.twitter.com/okxOXXnqOD — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) March 18, 2021