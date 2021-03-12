RuPaul's Drag Race UK's 'Most Iconic Guest Judge' Ever Wasn't Quite What Fans Expected

Tomorrow is the #DragRaceUK semi-final and our queens are headed off down the Queen Vic for a pint and a scrap.



Join @RuPaul, @MichelleVisage, @grahnort and the most iconic guest judge in Drag Race herstory tomorrow night at 7PM on @bbciplayer. pic.twitter.com/tZur8S6lSQ — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) March 10, 2021

Viewers already knew this week’s episode would have an EastEnders-themed challenge, so many speculated that one of the soap’s veteran performers like June Brown, Letitia Dean or Pam St Clement could be putting in an appearance. However, it was not to be. The “BeastEnders” episode finally debuted on Thursday night, with the guest judge turning out to be… a mannequin previously used as a prop during the challenge.

Seemingly inspired by Danny Dyer’s soap character, “Mickaayyyy” sat on the panel next to Graham Norton, and even managed to offer some critiques on the queen’s performances in a thick East End accent. And obviously, fans had a lot to say about the big reveal…

the most iconic guest judge in drag race herstory?? https://t.co/OshWM7wj97pic.twitter.com/i5Shq07d41 — beth (@bethhcoleman) March 11, 2021

“the most iconic guest judge in drag race history” https://t.co/F9wJwdEyarpic.twitter.com/B3wnkw4MFd — robbie williams stan (@elliethenerd) March 11, 2021

Drag Race Uk: Get ready for an ICONIC guest judge!!!#dragraceukpic.twitter.com/tUJSv6F6Pj — Adam (@alittlebitadam) March 11, 2021

Drag Race UK: Prepare for the most iconic guest judge in Drag Race herstory!



Drag Race UK: *reveals ‘the most iconic guest judge in Drag Race herstory’*



Me: #DragRaceUKpic.twitter.com/8ieps62xMJ — Carl (@_carlburch) March 11, 2021

“The most iconic guest judge in Drag Race herstory” Petition for gays to get a years free TV Licence after that episode tease please? — Mrs Phil Perry (@MrsPhilPerry) March 11, 2021

Oh k but it WAS iconic because you are all still posting about it and let’s face it, having a mannequin as a judge has never happened in the herstory of #DragRace#justsayin 😂🙌🏻💖 pic.twitter.com/5jb2GJMz6V — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans 🏁🇬🇧 (@rpdrukfans) March 12, 2021

The best thing to come out of this week has to be Drag Race UK having a mannequin dressed as Danny Dyer as the special guest judge pic.twitter.com/dhpY5skfLE — Niamh Osborne (@NeeveOsborne) March 11, 2021

I am outraged that a piece of plastic is the guest judge after all the hype, and yet also very happy with this piece of plastics one liners 🤣 https://t.co/QxQyUe1C1J — Kirsten Adele🌈 (@KirstenAdele) March 11, 2021

I cannot tonight 😭 this is properly cracking me up https://t.co/OciOA459Ze — sid (@sidrawoodward) March 11, 2021

god bless the editor of drag race uk for cutting to reaction shots from a mannequin during the lip sync. #DragRaceUK — tweets by cian™ (@CianOMahony) March 11, 2021