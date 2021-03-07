Drag Race UK queen A’Whora has revealed the real reason why part of her stand-up comedy routine on the latest episode of the BBC Three show was bleeped out. The quarter-final of the drag competition saw the five remaining queens competing in a stand-up challenge, in which they had to impress RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and guest panellist Dawn French with their comedy chops. However, A’Whora’s off-colour material left the judges stunned, with BBC bosses bleeping out one joke about her nan, leaving many fans wondering what on earth it was she’d said (you can find exactly what here).

During an interview on Attitude’s Tea Time, the 24-year-old revealed it was actually her nan who insisted the joke was bleeped out and not the BBC. Asked whether her raunchy comedy routine had received the seal of approval from her grandmother, A’Whora admitted: “That’s the reason they beeped it! “My nan called them up and said ‘I don’t want those jokes going out on air’. “Obviously production have to authorise things with people, just if you’re mentioning their name and stuff, so she said ’Look, these things didn’t happen so I don’t want them on there!” She added: “She said ‘I will sue!’”

BBC A'Whora

Ultimately, A’Whora’s routine wasn’t enough to save her from being sent home after she wound up in the bottom two, lip syncing against close friend Tayce. Following her elimination, A’Whora also insisted she did not harbour ill feeling towards fellow contestant Ellie Diamond, following a row between them in this week’s episode.

BBC A'Whora cracked an X-rated joke during her Drag Race UK comedy routine