BBC Three is to return to TV screens after a five-year absence, it has been announced.

Following the success of original shows like Fleabag, Killing Eve, Normal People and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the corporation has laid out plans for BBC Three to begin airing on regular television once again, having been online-only since February 2016.

“BBC Three is a BBC success story, backing creativity, new talent and brave ideas has resulted in hit after hit, from Fleabag and Man Like Mobeen, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and Jesy Nelson’s Odd One Out, to Normal People and This Country,” said Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer.

“The BBC needs to back success and make sure its programmes reach as many young people as possible wherever they live in the UK. So regardless of the debates about the past, we want to give BBC Three its own broadcast channel again.”