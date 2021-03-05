Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star A’Whora left the judges clutching their pearls with a joke so explicit it had to be censored during this week’s episode, and it has now been revealed what she actually said. The quarter-final of the hit BBC Three series saw the five remaining queens competing in a stand-up challenge, in which they had to impress RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and guest panellist Dawn French with their comedy chops. However, A’Whora’s off-colour material left the judges stunned, with BBC bosses bleeping out her crudest joke, leaving many fans wondering what on earth it was she’d said to provoke such a strong reaction.

BBC A'Whora cracked an X-rated joke during her Drag Race UK comedy routine

She began her performance by saying: “The best advice I ever received growing up was from my nan. You know, people always say, there’s such a huge age gap between the older and the younger generation. And [that’s] right, but me and my nan found that that gap was what really brought us together. “It was a real deep wholesome connection. We both have [censored].” A’Whora has since retweeted an uncensored clip of her routine, which revealed she’d actually said: “We both have gaping arseholes.” Wow.

During her critiques, A’Whora was told she’d gone too far with her blue humour, with Michelle telling her: “I don’t think it always needs to be in the gutter.” Ultimately, A’Whora wound up in the bottom two, lip syncing against close friend Tayce. Following her elimination, A’Whora also insisted she did not harbour ill feeling towards fellow contestant Ellie Diamond, following a row between them in this week’s episode.

Oh and just to confirm, me and @elliediamond101 held hands in untucked as she cried and we talked it though, we FaceTime nearly every single day! There’s no beef, we are weirdly now best-friends and take shits on camera together lol — A'WHORA (@awhoraofficial) March 4, 2021