RuPaul’s Drag Race viewers were moved to tears during this year’s final, when the show took a moment to remember former contestant Chi Chi DeVayne. Chi Chi – known out of drag as Zavion Michael Davenport – died last year, at the age of 34, following a bout of pneumonia. While a number of Chi Chi’s fellow Drag Race stars paid their respects at the time, the show included a special video tribute to the All Star contestant during the series 13 finale. RuPaul introduced the segment, saying: “We lost one of our most beloved queens this past year. A beacon of love, talent and Louisiana glamour, the dazzling Chi Chi DeVayne.”

World Of Wonder Chi Chi DeVayne during the season eight semi-final

This then led into clips of Chi Chi’s highlights from her appearances on Drag Race, interspersed with tributes from her friends and peers including Bob The Drag Queen and Kennedy Davenport. Bob said: “Chi Chi was one of those folks who was loved by everyone, everyone who met Chi Chi truly loved her energy. She was a show-stopping – and I mean a show-stopping performer.” Kennedy also recalled: “She was a giving person, she was very, very kind-hearted, and super, super, super funny. If there’s anything she left me with, it’s to stay true to who you are.” Kim Chi, who made it to the season eight finale with Chi Chi, also paid her respects, stating: “You’re one of the best performers I’ve ever met. You’d be taking a nap, up until the moment your music starts playing, and then you’d run up on stage and do 10 backflips and cartwheels.”

Forever a star. We love and miss you, Chi Chi 🖤🕊 #DragRacepic.twitter.com/MnrbeHEXBT — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) April 24, 2021

Near the end of the montage, a clip of Chi Chi was shown from her final, in which she said: “Never be ashamed of how you walk, talk because that is going to be the key to your success.” Following this, Thorgy Thor was heard saying: “You are a great friend. You are a good person. I miss you so much.” Kim then added: “I just miss your bubbly energy, and I think about you all the time.”

World Of Wonder Chi Chi became a fan favourite after her appearance in series eight of Drag Race

The segment went down well with Drag Race fans, many of whom said they’d been moved to tears by the tributes to Chi Chi:

Absolutely loved the tribute to Chi Chi on the @RuPaulsDragRace finale. Chi Chi was one of our most loved Queens and we miss her terribly.



Thank you to all the team at #DragRace for taking the time to honour her so beautifully 💖 pic.twitter.com/V5cvDJhoIF — RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Fans 🏁🇬🇧 (@rpdrukfans) April 24, 2021

This tribute to Chi Chi DeVayne 🥺



Rest in perfection 🖤 https://t.co/bvuIiMQEhv — J Λ M Ξ S (@jamesglynn) April 24, 2021

chi chi devayne 😭 rest in power baby! this tribute to her is so beautiful 💜 — rach 🏹 (@petalsforachel) April 24, 2021

Wasn’t expecting this Chi Chi DeVayne tribute during tonight’s #DragRace. R.I.P. to this warm, talented queen ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/SJsdMjJ5d3 — Jish (@yazqwen) April 24, 2021

The tribute to Chi Chi Devayne in the finale was so beautiful 😭 — David (@daveygranger) April 24, 2021

That tribute to Chi Chi was beautiful. She was an absolute beacon of light. #DragRacepic.twitter.com/B6hcCPx24f — Rob Madge (@Rob_Madge_02) April 24, 2021

