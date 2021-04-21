RuPaul’s Drag Race fans gutted that the current US series is about to end have been thrown a lifeline, with a brand new international series starting in just a few weeks.
The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was filmed in New Zealand earlier this year, featuring queens from both Australia and New Zealand, and is set to debut Down Under on 1 May.
On Wednesday, it was confirmed that each episode of Drag Race Down Under would be available to watch in the UK every week on BBC Three, the day after they’re shown in Australia and New Zealand.
The series will launch at 9am on Sunday 2 May, with new episodes following every Sunday morning.
BBC Three is, of course, already the home of Drag Race UK and Canada’s Drag Race, with a new series of the former recently completing filming.
While RuPaul was not involved in the Canadian series, he and Michelle Visage will resume their judging duties on Drag Race Down Under, alongside Australian comedian Rhys Nicholson.
BBC Three controller Fiona Campbell said: “Following an incredible series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three are delighted to be bringing another dose of Drag Race magic to UK audiences in the form of Drag Race Down Under.
“It’s another great opportunity for us to work with [Drag Race production company] World of Wonder and I hope that fans enjoy this first series from Australia and New Zealand.”
All we can say is: bring on the Kylie lip sync...