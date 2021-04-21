RuPaul’s Drag Race fans gutted that the current US series is about to end have been thrown a lifeline, with a brand new international series starting in just a few weeks.

The first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under was filmed in New Zealand earlier this year, featuring queens from both Australia and New Zealand, and is set to debut Down Under on 1 May.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that each episode of Drag Race Down Under would be available to watch in the UK every week on BBC Three, the day after they’re shown in Australia and New Zealand.

The series will launch at 9am on Sunday 2 May, with new episodes following every Sunday morning.