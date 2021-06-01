Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer said goodbye to its third celebrity contestant on Monday night, with an international performer surprising viewers when she took off her disguise.

Currently in the middle of a week-long run on ITV, The Masked Singer’s dance-centric spin-off has already eliminated Diversity star Jordan Banjo and pop singer (and Strictly Come Dancing finalist) Louise Redknapp from the competition.

In the series’ latest instalment, it was Beetroot’s turn to bow out, with the star underneath her costume previously being teased by host Joel Dommett as one of its most A-list offerings ever.

Beetroot was actually the international burlesque performer Dita Von Teese, who has since explained what motivated her to do the show in the first place.