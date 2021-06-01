Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Dancer.
The Masked Dancer said goodbye to its third celebrity contestant on Monday night, with an international performer surprising viewers when she took off her disguise.
Currently in the middle of a week-long run on ITV, The Masked Singer’s dance-centric spin-off has already eliminated Diversity star Jordan Banjo and pop singer (and Strictly Come Dancing finalist) Louise Redknapp from the competition.
In the series’ latest instalment, it was Beetroot’s turn to bow out, with the star underneath her costume previously being teased by host Joel Dommett as one of its most A-list offerings ever.
Beetroot was actually the international burlesque performer Dita Von Teese, who has since explained what motivated her to do the show in the first place.
“I thought it would be fun to do something unexpected and out of character for me,” she told ITV.
“I’ve never done anything like this, and I’m not a competitive person, but I knew it would be hilarious. I also knew people wouldn’t expect me to be under the mask.”
She added: “I was also nervous about taking on The Masked Dancer because my dance experience is limited to ballet, and social dances from the 1930s and 40s, and, of course, striptease.
“I never expected to go far in the competition but I knew it would be difficult for them to guess me and I knew I’d be unique.”
On Monday morning, Joel Dommett told Lorraine: “There was one [contestant] in particular, that for me, it was the biggest reaction I gave when I was told it was them. I just couldn’t believe that they’d done the show. I just never believed that they would do it.”
When pressed when they would be unmasked, Joel teased: “Potentially tonight... I think I might have just lost my job, I’m not sure.”
Nine masked stars now remain in the competition, with Knickerbocker Glory narrowly avoiding elimination when she landed in the bottom two on Monday.
The Masked Dancer continues on Tuesday night at 7.30pm on ITV.