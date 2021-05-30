Warning: This article contains spoilers for the first episode of The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer has said goodbye to its first celebrity contestant, and it turns out they aren’t exactly a stranger to dancing on primetime telly.

On Saturday night, The Masked Singer’s dance-centric spin-off show launched on ITV, with the series set to air over continuous nights for the next week.

It was punk rock reptile Viper that the judges decided to send home in the first show of the series, with the first unmasking taking place after his elimination.

Imagine viewers’ surprise, then, when Viper revealed himself as none other than Diversity performer Jordan Banjo.