The Masked Dancer Unveils Former Strictly Come Dancing Star As Flamingo

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The Masked Dancer. Louise Redknapp has become the second celebrity to be revealed on The Masked Dancer. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant performed dressed as Flamingo, on the ITV guessing game, which sees a panel having to uncover the star based on a series of clues and dance moves.

Vincent Dolman/ITV Flamingo was second to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer

Panellist Jonathan Ross has correctly guessed Louise’s identity before she was unmasked. Other guesses about her identity had included Maya Jama, Dani Dyer and Lisa Snowdon. Louise had faced off against Rubber Chicken during Sunday night’s show. Speaking to host Joel Dommett after taking off her mask, she said after lockdown it had been something fun to do adding that it had “brought a massive smile to my face”. Louise, who reached the 2016 final of Strictly with professional partner Kevin Clifton, admitted she found it “a little bit harder to dance in the mask”. “The head of the mask was so big that I found it difficult to really give it everything I wanted,” she said. “It unfortunately wasn’t that easy but it was really fun and nice to know that people didn’t know who was under the mask.”

Kieron McCarron/ITV Louise Redknapp was behind the mask