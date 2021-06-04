The Masked Dancer Loses Two More Surprising Stars In Double Elimination

Two more celebrities have been eliminated from The Masked Dancer in the first double exit of the new series.

In Thursday night’s show, it was revealed that Beagle had received the fewest votes from the show’s at-home audience, and was immediately shown the door.

While the judges’ guesses about the canine’s identity included Gary Lineker and Gareth Southgate, the panel was actually way off – as revealed when Olympian and Dancing On Ice judge Christopher Dean was unmasked.

He explained to the panel that he had said yes to The Masked Dancer to try something new, but later told ITV that he’d found performing in a mask “claustrophobic with very limited vision”.