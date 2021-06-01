Warning: This article contains spoilers for the current series of ITV’s The Masked Dancer.

The Masked Dancer fans reckon they’ve got the identity of one character sussed, after a series of clues appeared to point to a certain star of Saturday night TV.

So far, the series has said goodbye to three of its celebrity contestants, with Diversity troupe member Jordan Banjo, pop star Louise Redknapp and international burlesque performer Dita Von Teese having all been unmasked since the show launched on Saturday.

Fans have now turned their attention to Knickerbocker Glory, who was almost eliminated on Monday night, when the character landed in the bottom two with Beetroot.

While the judges have guessed stars like Alan Carr and RuPaul, many viewers now suspect that it’s Craig Revel Horwood underneath that sweet disguise.