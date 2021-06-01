Warning: This article contains spoilers for the current series of ITV’s The Masked Dancer.
The Masked Dancer fans reckon they’ve got the identity of one character sussed, after a series of clues appeared to point to a certain star of Saturday night TV.
So far, the series has said goodbye to three of its celebrity contestants, with Diversity troupe member Jordan Banjo, pop star Louise Redknapp and international burlesque performer Dita Von Teese having all been unmasked since the show launched on Saturday.
Fans have now turned their attention to Knickerbocker Glory, who was almost eliminated on Monday night, when the character landed in the bottom two with Beetroot.
While the judges have guessed stars like Alan Carr and RuPaul, many viewers now suspect that it’s Craig Revel Horwood underneath that sweet disguise.
Some fans suggested Craig’s name on Twitter as soon as they saw Knickerbocker Glory perform, with the theory being supported when the character offered up a clue about herself.
While speaking about their past, Knickerbocker Glory teased that “as a young scoop”, she won some class of a contest involving “jelly”.
In fact, the long-serving Strictly Come Dancing judge won a cooking contest as a child, with his jellied prawn cocktails, as he revealed in his autobiography.
Since then, other clues alluding to Craig have also been pointed out on Twitter:
If it is Craig underneath the mask, we reckon the reveal will come as a surprise to one Masked Dancer panellist in particular, with Oti Mabuse having the tables turned on her, as she’s used to being judged by him on Strictly Come Dancing.
The Masked Dancer continues on Tuesday night at 7.30pm on ITV.